BUZZ-COMMENT-There is an urgent need for FX traders to adjust

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar is breaking over important levels that suggest it could rise much further. Traders who have just slashed bets on a rise should urgently adjust before the greenback surges further out of reach.

The dollar index has risen over 22 percent since taper talk first emerged last year, and while today's 109.27 peak is two pips shy of this year's high, the index rose above a crucial level.

The 76.4% retracement of the 2001-2008 drop from 121.02 to 70.70 is 109.14 representing the limit for a correction of that fall. The dollar is surpassing this point, suggesting that the whole 2001-2008 drop will be retraced, representing another double digit percentage appreciation in dollar's value.

That would be big news if traders were ready for it, but it's much more important given the dire state of betting.

Since July traders have pared bets on the dollar rising from more than 19 billion dollars to a little over 13 billion dollars, and they also pared bets against all the Asian currencies in a Reuters FX poll.

During the last U.S. tightening cycle, USD longs last reached 50 billion.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst.

