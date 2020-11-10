BUZZ-COMMENT-There is a sign FX traders' euphoria may have peaked

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Traders piled into dollars at the expense of the yen on Monday as risk appetite soared, but the euphoria may have peaked along with USD/JPY.

On Monday USD/JPY closed up 201 points, the biggest one-day gain since March 19, according to EBS data. In times of risk appetite, funds usually flow out of the safe-haven yen.

The yen recouped some losses against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after it took a drubbing on news of the development of a coronavirus vaccine, which raised optimism of a global economic recovery .

USD/JPY's gain broke but failed on Monday to close above the daily cloud, which now spans 105.33-53, probably trapping recent longs in the process. A bull trap is set when there is a break above a key level but subsequent reversal.

The EUR/JPY and USD/JPY relationship is strong as the 30/60-day log correlations between the two currency pairs are well above +0.50. They perform a daily close in the same direction more than not.

