BUZZ-COMMENT-There could be a summer of love for carry trades

June 2 (Reuters) - There could be a summer of love for carry trades with cash heading toward higher-yielding assets following the passage of the debt-ceiling bill in the United States - which has boosted risk appetite when already quiet currency markets are set to quieten further.

Traders across the Northern Hemisphere are about to head for their holidays and because volatility was already low, this vacation season could be quieter than normal.

While currencies have calmed, stock markets have rallied with the MSCI world index, Nasdaq and S&P futures all on the cusp of year highs. This is an ideal environment for carry trades, which is where money is made when there is a lack of movement and therefore less reason to bet on the direction of currencies and more cause to reap interest rate returns that won't be adversely affected by FX movement.

With the U.S. benchmark interest rates at 5-5.25% percent, popularly traded currencies with higher yields like those in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe should attract investors. India's very quiet rupee and Indonesia's rupiah stand out amongst Asia's currencies, while Japan's yen is the optimal way to fund a carry trade. Currencies with low interest rates like the Swiss franc, Thai baht, and Taiwan dollar should be undermined.

The interest rate gap should encourage more traders to book profits on their bets that EUR/USD rises.

