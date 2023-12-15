News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-There are so many factors against the dollar

December 15, 2023 — 06:26 am EST

Dec 15 (Reuters) - There are a number of factors that will continue to weigh on the U.S dollar as 2023 draws to a close. The greenback is in danger of dropping further.

The dollar headed for its biggest weekly drop in five months on Friday as the prospect of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve against a tough line from central banks in Europe on monetary policy.

The negative correlation between global equities and the dollar means a continued rise in stocks should see a corresponding drop in the dollar.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has fallen in 16 of the past 23 Decembers, including the last six years in a row. On Thursday it closed well below the 102.525 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 2023 rise. That opens up the path to test the 101.388 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the same 99.549 to 107.340 gain, in coming sessions.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

