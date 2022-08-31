BUZZ-COMMENT-There are multiple reasons why dollar will likely climb

Aug 31 (Reuters) - There are fundamental, position, seasonal and technical factors that will likely combine to drive the U.S. dollar higher in the days and weeks ahead.

The dollar was firm on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and hawkish Federal Reserve comments pointed to higher interest rates.

Positions data shows FX speculators likely have the room to take the bullish dollar even higher in the weeks ahead. Furthermore, the greenback usually closes in positive territory in September.

A study of the USD index's seasonal performance for each September since 2000 shows it has risen in 13 of the last 22 years, including in each of the last 5 years, highlighting a seemingly inbuilt structural upside bias.

If the index manages to register a weekly close above the broken 109.14 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 121.02 to 70.698 (2001 to 2008) drop, that would likely lead to a big acceleration higher through the 109.67 September 2002 peak.

