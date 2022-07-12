World Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-There are lots of dollars but maybe not enough

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The dollar is rocketing in value as the Fed tightens monetary policy fuelling increasing demand for the currency and stretching liquidity to a point where demand is testing the limits of supply.

July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar is rocketing in value as the Fed tightens monetary policy fuelling increasing demand for the currency and stretching liquidity to a point where demand is testing the limits of supply.

These limits are most noticeable for emerging market currencies, some of which have already hit record lows versus the greenback and some, such as Turkey's lira, would doubtless have fallen much further if not for unorthodox policies which may result in much bigger movements.

Even the most liquid FX pairs are showing the strain, with EUR/USD's dive towards parity catching the world's attention. When the most heavily traded currency pair moves in this fashion it's wise to take notice, and probably wiser to hedge the risk of even greater movement.

The United States is on course to double interest rates from their current level while the Federal Reserve reduces its balance sheet. That means less liquidity, limiting the supply of a surging dollar. There could be a shortage -with movement seen in the first half of 2022 eclipsed by dollar's rise in the second half of this year.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3c6AKXs

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular