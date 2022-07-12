BUZZ-COMMENT-There are lots of dollars but maybe not enough

July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar is rocketing in value as the Fed tightens monetary policy fuelling increasing demand for the currency and stretching liquidity to a point where demand is testing the limits of supply.

These limits are most noticeable for emerging market currencies, some of which have already hit record lows versus the greenback and some, such as Turkey's lira, would doubtless have fallen much further if not for unorthodox policies which may result in much bigger movements.

Even the most liquid FX pairs are showing the strain, with EUR/USD's dive towards parity catching the world's attention. When the most heavily traded currency pair moves in this fashion it's wise to take notice, and probably wiser to hedge the risk of even greater movement.

The United States is on course to double interest rates from their current level while the Federal Reserve reduces its balance sheet. That means less liquidity, limiting the supply of a surging dollar. There could be a shortage -with movement seen in the first half of 2022 eclipsed by dollar's rise in the second half of this year.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

