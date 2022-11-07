BUZZ-COMMENT-The will to gamble in currency markets is worrying

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The will to gamble in currency markets is worrying with betting reflecting great hope and little heed for fundamentals or techs.

There has been little change in either techs or fundamentals that have supported massive dollar gains, yet traders have pared 92% of their bullish bets and are heavily short dollars versus euro.

Bets traders have established on EUR/USD rising are more than twice the size of any bearish bets they made during its 1.2256-0.9528 plunge yet the pair is trading at roughly the same level (0.9950) it was when traders first began to pare shorts at the start of September. There is little technical basis for the bets and there has been no change in interest rate divide that is weighing.

Traders are betting dollar drops versus Brazil's real, Mexico's peso and Russia's rouble and have pared yen shorts following intervention while BOJ and Fed policy still support a USD/JPY rise.

The dollar has dropped substantially since Friday's U.S. jobs data versus many less liquid emerging market currencies that hit record or 2022 lows in the prior two weeks, and the factors that supported those moves have barely changed.

