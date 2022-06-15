US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-The weight of EUR/USD longs will tell

Traders have been long EUR/USD for all but one week of this year and substantially added to this gamble ahead of last week's ECB meeting. The weight of this bullish position will tell.

EUR/USD has dropped ahead today's Fed statement but has not exceeded this year's low. With talk of an ad-hoc ECB meeting boosting the pair, there's a high probability that traders remain long and may even have added to their bets.

Whatever either central bank has done or said so far, EUR/USD has fallen, weighed by the long position, techs that are steeped in bearish territory and the prospect of a yawning divide in euro zone and U.S. rates.

EUR/USD has dropped 1.2266-1.0349 since taper talk emerged last year. Despite this huge 1,917 point drop traders are still very bullish, tripling the size of their long position in the last few weeks.

Longs are double the size of any bearish bet established during EUR/USD's decline over the course of the last 55 weeks.

Traders have been long and wrong and many have yet to take their losses.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

Most Popular