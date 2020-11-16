BUZZ-COMMENT-The USD/JPY outlook, according to FX options

Nov 16 (Reuters) - This forward-looking FX derivative has successfully determined the outlook for USD/JPY throughout the coronavirus crisis and remains a bellwether of near-term sentiment and expectations for the pair.

The recent Covid-19 vaccine news saw USD/JPY rally from the low 103s to the mid 105s last week, but demand was limited for upside FX option strikes, which would normally accompany a spot rally if dealers thought it could extend.

Dealers did pare some downside option protection, suggesting they now see less risk of steeper short-term declines.

Implied volatility is near crisis lows - flagging expectations of low actual volatility and range-bound spot trading ahead.

The premium for JPY calls over puts on risk reversals saw an uptick as USD/JPY slipped back to the mid 104s, which supported implied volatility, but it's levelled off since and is below recent peaks, suggesting any steeper declines are expected to be limited.

In short, flows and pricing suggest that range-trading remains the most favoured option for now. Related comment

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

