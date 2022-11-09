BUZZ-COMMENT-The United States cannot afford a weaker dollar

Adds chart

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United States cannot afford a weaker dollar which would fuel inflation that the Federal Reserve is struggling to contain, with interest rates already much higher than the terminal rate envisaged at the start of this year.

Even with the aid of a huge dollar rise, inflation has remained stubbornly high, and the surge in inflation expectations suggests the Fed's task to return inflation to target will be far harder without the support of a strong currency.

Since the Oct. 13 release of U.S. CPI data, inflation expectations have soared to their highest point since first 75bps in June, while the dollar has dropped around 3 percent.

This year the perceived terminal interest rate for the current U.S. tightening cycle has virtually doubled from 2.5 percent eyed when Fed first began to raise rates in March.

Since March interest rates have risen to 4%, the dollar index gained 17 percent (12% at current levels) and inflation still rose four-fold.

The near 5 percent dollar drop from its 2022 peak in September - will offset some of the impact of recent rate hikes, and a 5% terminal rate leaves Fed with little room to react.

The dollar drop follows massive USD/JPY intervention that's been conducted without changing Japanese monetary policy, effectively redirecting inflation pressure towards the United States and upping risk of a currency war.

