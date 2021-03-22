BUZZ-COMMENT-The space below the dollar is getting much bigger

March 22 - FX traders accelerated their exit out of the biggest speculative U.S. dollar short position since 2011 last week, leaving the downside in the reserve currency vulnerable.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending March 16, the value of the net short USD position dropped to $13.4 billion from $22.3 billion the previous week, falling further from $34.5 billion the week ending Jan. 19 -- the largest short position since May 2011. The reduction in speculative shorts mean those that are bearish the dollar have more room to reassert themselves.

Inflation data could be especially important as the bond markets start to bet the Federal Reserve might be underestimating the potential for higher inflation. The Fed's favoured inflation reading, the core PCE price index, will be released on Friday . Inflation below expectations could see a sell-off in the dollar.

Dollar positioning is derived from net contracts of IMM speculators in the euro, yen, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

For more click on FXBUZ

IMM Positions Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2OT07kk

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.