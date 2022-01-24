BUZZ-COMMENT-The shrinking speculative dollar long is a bullish sign

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The speculative U.S. dollar long has shrunk, giving remaining dollar longs the space to regain the initiative and take the greenback higher in coming sessions.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended Jan. 18, the value of the net USD position held by speculators slumped to a $12.59 billion long from a $19.34 billion long the previous week.

The likely reduction of offers and sell stops associated with those speculative longs has created room for a recovery. Last Tuesday saw the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, registered the second biggest daily rise of 2022 to close higher within the Ichimoku daily cloud that currently spans the 95.108-96.166 region.

The dollar firmed slightly on Monday, with traders nervous about tensions in Ukraine and a possible hawkish tilt by the Federal Reserve at a much-watched meeting this week. . Speculative longs need the USD index to perform a daily close above the cloud top, as that will put them in a better position to tighten their grip.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD Speculative Position Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3FWwmDC

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/344cdOJ

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.