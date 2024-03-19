BUZZ-COMMENT-The serious implications of short gamma on USD/JPY

March 19 (Reuters) - We often hear the term "gamma" in relation to FX options but it also involves the underlying FX spot rate and could have some serious implications for USD/JPY on the topside.

The technical explanation for gamma is the rate of change of an options delta, while the delta measures the rate of change of an options price in relation to the underlying exchange rate. In layman's terms - more FX volatility means more delta fluctuations and increased FX gamma, and vice versa. Gamma has a bigger impact on shorter dated expiry FX options - typically sub 1-month.

Areas where there are plenty of existing option strikes can reflect long gamma positioning. It can consequently tame realised FX volatility and therefore reduce the price of options with similar strikes and expiry dates and vice versa.

USD/JPY option traders say the market appears long gamma below 151.00 and option implied volatility (premium) is indeed, lower here.

However, they note a reduction in existing option positions with shorter dated expiries and strikes above 151.00, more so above 152.00, but especially above 153.00. An abundance of barrier/trigger type options at those various levels could leave market makers more exposed to short gamma if they are breached.

The effect of short gamma on USD/JPY would not only ramp the implied volatility premium on shorter dated expiry options, but force those with short gamma exposure to buy USD/JPY spot. Subsequent USD/JPY gains would be exacerbated and more volatile amid the lack of existing option positions and their related cash hedging flows.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

