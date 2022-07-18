BUZZ-COMMENT-The risk the Fed stokes USD rally soars with stock markets

July 18 (Reuters) - The risk of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening significantly fuelling bigger dollar gains is being heightened by the rallies for stock markets that have followed robust U.S. data.

If the Federal Reserve did not need to worry about recession or the impact of tightening upon stock markets, it could raise interest rates in bigger steps or hike them further than currently expected to suppress inflation that keeps rising regardless of the stimulus it has already withdrawn.

Positive reactions by stocks to last week's U.S. retail sales data have helped lift crude oil by $10/bbl so central bankers have more cause to fret about inflation.

Traders hold 6 billion fewer dollars today than they did in December 2021 and the 17 billions dollars wagered on a rise compares to almost 50 billion dollars staked on a rally when the Federal Reserve last embarked on a tightening cycle in 2015.

Without the restraint of a big speculative long position the dollar could rise much further this year.

