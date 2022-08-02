US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-The reasons to buy China's yuan are dwindling

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Appetite for China's yuan is dwindling again as reasons to be bullish, even for the longer term, dissipate. There's plenty of room for USD/CNH to rise if the bounce off its 200-week moving average is confirmed.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Appetite for China's yuan is dwindling again as reasons to be bullish, even for the longer term, dissipate. There's plenty of room for USD/CNH to rise if the bounce off its 200-week moving average is confirmed.

Betting on a sustained economic rebound in China? The data no longer supports that premise. China's official and private manufacturing PMIs significantly undershot forecasts , and the Politburo appears to have ditched its GDP target for the year . Wednesday's upbeat July Caixin services PMI will spur scepticism after softness in the official gauge.

Hoping for the U.S. to relax trade tariffs against China? That seems more unlikely than it did last month , following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit . The possibility of easing tensions and enhanced trade between the economic giants now looks remote.

What about the diversification appeal of Chinese government bonds? China's 10-year yield spread versus benchmark Treasuries is dipping back into negative territory after turning positive last week. Very hawkish rhetoric from U.S. Federal Reserve officials sparked a slump in Treasuries on Tuesday .

If USD/CNH ends Friday above 6.7851, it will confirm the 200-WMA bounce and reinstate the weekly Bollinger uptrend channel. It could next target 6.8565, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from its record high to February's low, followed by the 7.0000 psychological barrier.

For more click on FXBUZ

CN10y: https://tmsnrt.rs/3oSn31M

CNHweekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3zRfWg3

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular