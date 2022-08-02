BUZZ-COMMENT-The reasons to buy China's yuan are dwindling

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Appetite for China's yuan is dwindling again as reasons to be bullish, even for the longer term, dissipate. There's plenty of room for USD/CNH to rise if the bounce off its 200-week moving average is confirmed.

Betting on a sustained economic rebound in China? The data no longer supports that premise. China's official and private manufacturing PMIs significantly undershot forecasts , and the Politburo appears to have ditched its GDP target for the year . Wednesday's upbeat July Caixin services PMI will spur scepticism after softness in the official gauge.

Hoping for the U.S. to relax trade tariffs against China? That seems more unlikely than it did last month , following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit . The possibility of easing tensions and enhanced trade between the economic giants now looks remote.

What about the diversification appeal of Chinese government bonds? China's 10-year yield spread versus benchmark Treasuries is dipping back into negative territory after turning positive last week. Very hawkish rhetoric from U.S. Federal Reserve officials sparked a slump in Treasuries on Tuesday .

If USD/CNH ends Friday above 6.7851, it will confirm the 200-WMA bounce and reinstate the weekly Bollinger uptrend channel. It could next target 6.8565, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from its record high to February's low, followed by the 7.0000 psychological barrier.

