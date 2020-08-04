BUZZ-COMMENT-The rand is usually shunned in August

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Rising risk aversion usually means funds flow out of risky assets such as the South African rand. That coincides with seasonal analysis, which points to a weaker rand both in August and the third quarter.

USD/ZAR's August performance since 2000 shows it has risen in 16 of the past 20 years, or 80% of the time. Its third-quarter performance since 2000 shows it has risen in 14 of the past 20 years . Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but it's a useful tool combined with other factors.

Signs of a resurgence in global coronavirus infections in recent days have tamed global demand for risky assets, putting pressure on the rand, which was already vulnerable because of South Africa's faltering economy . South Africa's 500,000 coronavirus cases add to the rand's woes.

USD/ZAR registered a weekly close above the 17.038 Fibonacci level, a 23.6% retrace of the 19.359 to 16.321 2020 setback, which adds to the likelihood for further gains through the 17.4815 Fibonacci level, a 38.2% retracement of the same 19.359 to 16.321 drop.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/ZAR August Seasonality Chart:https://tmsnrt.rs/30mxPBW

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/30rDvuw

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

