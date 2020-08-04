BUZZ-COMMENT-The rand is usually shunned in August

US Markets

Rising risk aversion usually means funds flow out of risky assets such as the South African rand. That coincides with seasonal analysis, which points to a weaker rand both in August and the third quarter.

USD/ZAR's August performance since 2000 shows it has risen in 16 of the past 20 years, or 80% of the time. Its third-quarter performance since 2000 shows it has risen in 14 of the past 20 years . Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but it's a useful tool combined with other factors.

Signs of a resurgence in global coronavirus infections in recent days have tamed global demand for risky assets, putting pressure on the rand, which was already vulnerable because of South Africa's faltering economy . South Africa's 500,000 coronavirus cases add to the rand's woes.

USD/ZAR registered a weekly close above the 17.038 Fibonacci level, a 23.6% retrace of the 19.359 to 16.321 2020 setback, which adds to the likelihood for further gains through the 17.4815 Fibonacci level, a 38.2% retracement of the same 19.359 to 16.321 drop.

