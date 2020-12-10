BUZZ-COMMENT-The pound's weak, but traders aren't bearish

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Whether the European Union and the UK reach a trade agreement, GBP traders need to take note of the current situation: the pound is weak, but they aren't bearish.

This is an unnatural situation. Traders should be following trends (they are their friends), so they should be bearish. That means a lot more shorts should be in place.

The pound has barely lifted off its weakest point since the Brexit referendum in 2016, but traders have pared most of their bets. There cannot be a short squeeze and very little short covering.

In contrast, should the trend extend, which is the most likely outcome, the lack of shorts will allow for its continuation, more likely when traders re-establish shorts they will exacerbate any decline.

Long-term targets for a further fall are roughly 5% and 20% below current levels.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

