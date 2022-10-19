BUZZ-COMMENT-The pound may have been dealt a knockout blow

Adds chart

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The pound has slumped and is likely to keep falling but more importantly it will likely remain weak for a long time. Factors weighing on an already weak pound are extreme and they are more than sufficient to push it below the current record low and hold it there.

In the UK, inflation is in double digits and the Bank of England has signalled its intent to raise rates significantly at the same time as the ruling political party - that is divided - has raised taxes and plans spending cuts.

Consumers with less income to pay for soaring energy and food prices have seen mortgage rates rocket in a very short time. There is no way they are prepared for the huge rises in mortgage repayments due when fixed rate deals expire and resulting turmoil could drag the economy to a very bad place next year.

The outlook for GBP/USD is grim and to make matters worse the main driver of its decline does not stem from the UK, but U.S. monetary policy that Britain has no control over.

The risk of a significant and enduring recession has arisen following a 1.1274-1.0327 two-day plunge that is testament to the lack of preparation in financial markets for GBP/USD to drop.

There is a risk of another large and disorderly decline should parity break, and that seems likely given factors weighing. Should the pound fall below parity it may be a long time before it recovers.

The dollar long does not appear to be that crowded

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MGYzn0

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.