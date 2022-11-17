BUZZ-COMMENT-The pound may fall into UK's "black hole"

Adds chart

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The pound may fall into UK's "black hole" if measures taken to plug it slow the economy further and lead to wider splits within the ruling party than those which have already contributed to a massive decline in sterling's value.

The hole in the UK's budget is estimated to be greater than 50 billion pounds which the government plans to address through spending cuts and tax increases. Should these draconian measures slow the economy - which is highly likely - they might fall short of the task as slower growth will lower the tax take and widen the gap.

Already spooked by a 40-year high for inflation and interest rates seen reaching 5% as a result, traders might have approached this budget with trepidation. Instead, they have driven the pound much higher with Tuesday's brief rise over 1.20 marking a 13-week peak for the currency.

Seven weeks after driving pound to multi-decade lows following a budget intended to spur growth, traders are driving it much higher ahead a budget that may crimp it. As has been seen with sterling's rebound - extremes tend to fuel extremes - there is good reason to worry an enduring decline in pound's value.

Flight from sterling may divert more cash should head towards currencies deemed safe

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD downside targetshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EE2NJK

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.