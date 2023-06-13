News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-The pound looks set to go higher in June, as usual

June 13, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

June 13 (Reuters) - The pound usually gains against the dollar in June. FX traders should focus on key factors that will likely dominate GBP/USD and potentially help it stick with its positive seasonal trend.

A study of GBP/USD performance for each June since 2000 shows it has risen in 14 of the last 23 years, or 61% of the time. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but it's a useful tool when combined with other factors.

Sterling rose on Tuesday as new figures showed wages in Britain grew sharply and unemployment unexpectedly fell, feeding expectations that the Bank of England will keep raising interest rates this year.

Meanwhile the Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates steady at its June 13-14 meeting, but is likely to remain hawkish and indicate a probable hike in July as inflation stays above its 2% target.

GBP/USD's 14-day momentum reading remains positive, reinforcing the underlying bullish market structure. There is scope for gains to retest the May 1.2679 peak.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

