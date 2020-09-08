US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-The pound could get a further pounding

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The faltering pound could be punished further as Brexit uncertainty and a bearish outlook on the daily chart points to a much lower GBP/USD.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The faltering pound could be punished further as Brexit uncertainty and a bearish outlook on the daily chart points to a much lower GBP/USD.

Britain went into Tuesday's fresh round of Brexit trade talks with a warning to the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave without an agreement as both sides bickered over rules governing nearly $1 trillion in commerce.

A "no-deal" Brexit would probably have a greater impact on the UK economy than the EU's, meaning the euro is likely to be preferred to the pound going into that risk event. While EUR/USD has been steady in recent days, cable has nursed losses.

GBP/USD continued the setback from September's 1.3481 peak and on Monday registered a daily close under the 1.3191 Fibonacci level, a 23.6% retracement of the 1.2252 to 1.3481 (June to September) rise. That bearish close increases the scope for bigger losses in coming sessions to 1.3012, a 38.2% retracement of the same 1.2252 to 1.3481 gain. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Ichimoku Chart:https://tmsnrt.rs/2R4CCCr

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular