BUZZ-COMMENT-The pound could get a further pounding

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The faltering pound could be punished further as Brexit uncertainty and a bearish outlook on the daily chart points to a much lower GBP/USD.

Britain went into Tuesday's fresh round of Brexit trade talks with a warning to the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave without an agreement as both sides bickered over rules governing nearly $1 trillion in commerce.

A "no-deal" Brexit would probably have a greater impact on the UK economy than the EU's, meaning the euro is likely to be preferred to the pound going into that risk event. While EUR/USD has been steady in recent days, cable has nursed losses.

GBP/USD continued the setback from September's 1.3481 peak and on Monday registered a daily close under the 1.3191 Fibonacci level, a 23.6% retracement of the 1.2252 to 1.3481 (June to September) rise. That bearish close increases the scope for bigger losses in coming sessions to 1.3012, a 38.2% retracement of the same 1.2252 to 1.3481 gain. Related

