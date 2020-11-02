BUZZ-COMMENT-The pound could be in for a long, hard November

Nov 2 (Reuters) - GBP/USD usually falls in November, and it's under pressure as lockdown restrictions tighten in England, uncertainty over Brexit persists and the daily chart points to further weakness.

GBP/USD has fallen in 13 of the past 20 Novembers, so the omens aren't great for the pound this month. While seasonality trends should not be considered in isolation, combined with other factors they can become a powerful tool.

The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic .

GBP/USD left a "bull trap" when the market broke above the 1.3173 Fibonacci level, a 61.8% retrace of the 1.3481 to 1.2676 September drop, but subsequently reversed. Cable has subsequently registered two daily closes in a row under the daily cloud, which spans 1.2960-1.2997, increasing the odds of a much bigger slump.

Those long GBP/USD will hope the dollar is limited by the U.S. election's expected outcome .

November Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3oI7to5

Daily Ichmoku Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/34MMCI1

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

