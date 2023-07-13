BUZZ-COMMENT-The post US CPI FX outlook according to FX options

July 13 (Reuters) - Weaker than forecast U.S. CPI data has prompted some subtle changes in forward looking FX option markets, which might offer clues on the near-term FX outlook.

FX option trade flows can show potential USD targets as market participants cover short positions and adjust hedges. Bets on EUR/USD extending gains toward 1.1500 over the next 3-months have increased and there is demand for 1-month expiry strikes with a 1.1200 handle on Thursday.

GBP/USD flows suggest a current reluctance to bet on GBP/USD reaching much higher than 1.3150 near term, which could reflect growing UK recession worries from the Bank of England's rate hiking fight against stubborn inflation. AUD/USD option flows show increased demand for higher strikes above 0.7000 with expiries in the next few months.

USD/JPY options are paring early August expiry downside strikes, which could suggest dealers see less risk of the Bank of Japan having to tweak policy to support the JPY at its July 28 meeting.

A broader-based easing of G10 FX implied volatility reflects the more risk-friendly FX market that could help to reassure those invested in carry trades.

1-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/46J06CF

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

