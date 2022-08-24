BUZZ-COMMENT-The perfect storm may be on the horizon for FX markets

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The perfect storm may be on the horizon which is likely to trigger a wave of risk aversion that supports safer currencies and drives less liquid emerging markets' currencies lower.

There has been a global tightening in monetary policy following a series of U.S. interest rate hikes that are slowing economic growth but have done very little to tame inflation that remains far above the targets of most central banks.

In marked contrast to their usual policy of closely following U.S. interest rate moves, many central banks have tried to retain easy policy and Turkey even lowered rates.

After the first U.S. hikes, stock markets rallied globally, partly due to the retention of easy policies, and in the U.S. hopes of a soft landing were bolstered by jobs data.

What has followed is another rally for energy prices driving gas to new highs and Brent crude oil back above $100/bbl, while China has shocked to ease interest rates, stoking worries about the extent of its economic slowdown.

With recent action in energy markets set to fuel already elevated inflation, requiring more tightening which will slow already slowing economies, stocks that are now falling may surrender all of the gains that followed the first hikes.

Should they do so, risk version will rocket and currency traders who have purged bets on dollar rising will find themselves in a very bad position.

