BUZZ-COMMENT-The options dilemma that reflects broader FX markets

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Realised volatility, the pivotal fair value measure guiding option premiums, mirrors the current conundrum enveloping derivatives and the broader FX landscape.

FX options can be used to trade any disparity between realised volatility and implied volatility. Dealers will use past realised volatility as a fair value gauge for future realised volatility when determining implied volatility levels. A perfectly priced option would see realised volatility match implied volatility over its life and therefore cover the premium.

However, recent trends reveal that past realised volatility for benchmark 1-month expiry options is nearing 2-year lows, creating a divergence from implied volatility across most currency pairs, excluding JPY. Traders find themselves at a crossroads, hesitating to buy implied volatility at its current levels while remaining cautious about selling too low.

The USD, despite its inability to extend losses from late 2023, undergoes a tepid recovery, confining FX markets to familiar and uninspiring ranges. This lackluster environment dampens enthusiasm for fresh option trades.

Adding to the complexity, futures markets project more rate cuts than central banks anticipate. In the absence of clearer signals on inflation and growth, traders should brace for a continuation of the status quo, mirroring the predictions of option markets.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

