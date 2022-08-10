BUZZ-COMMENT-The Norges Bank will need to up its game

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A listless Norwegian crown could do with a policy shot in the arm, and today's inflation shocker could force the Norges Bank to increase the pace of monetary tightening.

EUR/NOK's underlying trend has been bearish since peaking at 10.5340 back in June, but the cross based at 9.8410 on August 1 and the NOK has since then lost its way.

The Norges Bank looks at core prices, the currency and interest rate developments abroad, but the inflation angle is likely to dominate the rate debate in August and September. The July jump in core CPI argues for a 50-basis point hike next week and again in September.

Core inflation rose 4.5% y/y in July, up from 3.6% in June and clear above both the Reuters poll consensus and the Norges Bank's 3.2% call. The headline rate climbed to 6.8% y/y from 6.3% the previous month.

For the NOK, its fate will continue to be heavily influenced by developments abroad. But a more aggressive stance from the Norges Bank could see EUR/NOK resume its bear trend.

