BUZZ-COMMENT-The multi-week USD/JPY slide could well be over

March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has the room to stage a big recovery against the Japanese yen, after risk-averse investors sent the yen to a seven-week high of 129.65 per dollar on Friday. The speculative long position has reduced in the last two weeks, so it is unlikely this will inhibit gains in the greenback.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended March 21, the value of the net USD/JPY long position fell to $6.26 billion from $6.97 billion a week earlier. Since March 21 FX traders have steadily exited USD/JPY further, EBS data shows.

USD/JPY's large lower shadow on Friday's candlestick and Friday's failure to hold the break under the 129.74 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 127.22 to 137.90 (January to March) EBS rise, point to a rejection of the downside. The coming "cloud twist" on the daily chart circa 132.50 this Thursday will also likely attract the market.

As USD/JPY's 30 and 60-day log correlations with EUR/JPY are above +0.6, the cross will continue to follow USD/JPY's direction.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3TJx3sL

USD Speculative Position Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3K8hE1Y

EBS Flow Data Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/40HIX8R

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.