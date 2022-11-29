US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-The manipulation of FX markets is a problem

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 29, 2022 — 04:16 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Many central banks have opted to intervene in currency markets to stem the dollar's rally, some of them covertly - including the Bank of Japan - which poses a problem because those trading can no longer make any decisions with certainty.

Uncertain traders are likely to be less prepared for future moves. As badly hedged markets tend to exceed expectations, and often move rapidly, this period of stealth interventions could result in the very moves that central banks claim they are acting to prevent.

The blunting of the dollar's rally has also encouraged some extreme gambling, with traders rapidly turning from betting on dollar rising, to betting it falls. For the first time since the Federal Reserve announced a taper, traders are betting dollar falls versus G10 and emerging currencies. Bets EUR/USD rises are almost as great as the total of all bets wagered on dollar rising at any stage of the rally influenced by big changes in Federal Reserve policy.

The dollar index has bounced off the influential 200-DMA, having effectively met the target for a minimum technical correction of its 2021-22 gains. The foundations for a bigger rise are in place and the feared recession that might stop Fed tightening is fuel for risk aversion that supports dollar.

For more click on FXBUZ

Latest CFTC betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GUiqy8

USD indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3XDYnKl

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.