BUZZ-COMMENT-The manipulation of FX markets is a problem

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Many central banks have opted to intervene in currency markets to stem the dollar's rally, some of them covertly - including the Bank of Japan - which poses a problem because those trading can no longer make any decisions with certainty.

Uncertain traders are likely to be less prepared for future moves. As badly hedged markets tend to exceed expectations, and often move rapidly, this period of stealth interventions could result in the very moves that central banks claim they are acting to prevent.

The blunting of the dollar's rally has also encouraged some extreme gambling, with traders rapidly turning from betting on dollar rising, to betting it falls. For the first time since the Federal Reserve announced a taper, traders are betting dollar falls versus G10 and emerging currencies. Bets EUR/USD rises are almost as great as the total of all bets wagered on dollar rising at any stage of the rally influenced by big changes in Federal Reserve policy.

The dollar index has bounced off the influential 200-DMA, having effectively met the target for a minimum technical correction of its 2021-22 gains. The foundations for a bigger rise are in place and the feared recession that might stop Fed tightening is fuel for risk aversion that supports dollar.

For more click on FXBUZ

Latest CFTC betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GUiqy8

USD indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3XDYnKl

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.