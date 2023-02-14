BUZZ-COMMENT-The loss of momentum in FX markets is key

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Currency moves have lost momentum with the big dollar slide that has fuelled a sea change in thinking and speculation slowing down and major FX pairs beginning to settle into ranges.

This is key because traders are likely to adjust positions accordingly, booking profits which will initially support the dollar, before they start to hedge for the likelihood of a quieter period of range trading that option markets are flagging.

While options vols for major currencies are still relatively high, they have fallen substantially, which makes sense as the pace of activity seen last year cannot be sustained and will very likely be followed by a quieter period.

In that period, currencies with higher yields should outperform and for the majors that will favour USD most followed by CAD, NZD, GBP, AUD, EUR while CHF and JPY will be undermined by rates well below those in the United States.

The biggest speculative bets will also have an impact, with the huge $18 billion stake on euro rising providing drag in a less mobile market.

The paring of JPY and CHF shorts this year adds to downside risk for both currencies.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

