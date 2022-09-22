BUZZ-COMMENT-The loss of liquidity will impact currencies

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nearly every central bank is now tightening monetary policy, withdrawing liquidity and undermining assets that had previously ballooned due to stimulus stemming from every crisis since 2008. With less liquidity, assets deemed to be risky are likely to fall, as are risky currencies, while those currencies deemed safe should rally.

The liquidity of individual currencies is key to their potential to move in the months ahead. Those that lack depth - most emerging market currencies and others grouped with major currencies like New Zealand's dollar - have the potential to move greater distances in rarefied liquidity.

The great depth of market that is afforded the dollar, making it the world's reserve currency, will cast it an increasingly positive light if less liquid currencies plunge.

Both the drops seen so far this year for emerging market currencies and the dollar's gains could be dwarfed going forward. The movements so far were mainly fuelled by the U.S. policy tightening policy alone, while future moves will be influenced by the mass tightening by central banks across the globe.

USD index, NZD/USD and MSCI EM currency indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3C1DbW7

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

