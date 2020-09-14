BUZZ-COMMENT-The latest EUR/USD outlook, according to FX options
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Option dealers, and end-users of this FX derivative have been buying EUR put/USD call options since EUR/USD failed to extend gains above 1.2000 in early September .
Although many of those strikes were around 1.1800 initially, and have since expired, there's been more recent interest to buy strikes at 1.17-1.16, which would benefit/protect against any deeper EUR/USD declines.
Option prices have been falling over recent weeks - certainly consistent with range-trading expectations and less near term risk of further EUR/USD gains above 1.2000. Benchmark 1-month implied volatility, which measures future actual volatility expectations, is now 7.2 from 8.4 in early September.
Risk reversals show which side of a market is deemed most vulnerable by charging an implied volatility premium for option strikes in that direction - 1-month now just 0.375, from early September highs at 0.85 EUR calls over puts (topside).
Overall option market activity/volumes have fallen in September, potentially reflecting a lack of overall conviction, while awaiting a new catalyst.
(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
