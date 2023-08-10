BUZZ-COMMENT-The job for EUR/USD bears just got tougher

Aug 10 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied above the 10-DMA and trendline off the July 18 high Thursday with help from U.S. data and higher probabilities the Fed will hold rates unchanged and possibly cut in early 2024.

U.S. July CPI results were mostly as expected but year-over-year core and headline CPIs were below estimates.

Weekly initial jobless claims were above the estimate for 230k, jumping to 248k from the prior 227k. Claims continue their slow, but steady, up trend which implies the job market may not be as robust as thought.

The CPI and claims reports have investors expecting , while pricing in a higher probability for the Fed to cut in early 2024 SRAH24.

The dollar may struggle to rally in that scenario, while the euro may remain buoyed, as the ECB may maintain a hawkish stance in their fight against inflation.

Techs imply EUR/USD bears may struggle. Bullish signals generated by the rally above the 10-DMA and falling trend line are reinforced by rising daily and monthly RSIs which imply upside momentum.

Should EUR/USD break structural resistance in the 1.1070/00 zone longs are likely to target July's monthly high or possibly higher.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/3Yt47HG

claims https://tmsnrt.rs/3QuLAcb

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

