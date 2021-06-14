BUZZ-COMMENT-The FX outlook according to price action in FX options

US Markets

The forward-looking nature of FX options makes their price action and related trade flow a barometer of FX expectations, and despite the latest USD recovery, options suggest there's little reason to expect a change from the status quo.

Implied volatility gauges actual volatility expectations - holders want actual volatility to outperform implied, so the fact it extended pandemic lows, with focus on multi-year lows from early 2020 last week, speaks volumes.

There's been a mild implied volatility recovery on Monday, but that's no surprise at the start of a new week that includes a key U.S. policy meeting, and a slightly firmer USD tone, especially from such low levels. Gains are minimal however, and traded volumes remain very low - showing no signs of panic about the recent USD recovery extending too far.

Wednesday's Fed meeting is unlikely to throw up a hawkish surprise, which according to option prices, should leave FX markets clinging to longer term ranges in a low volatility environment, further exacerbated by the traditional summer lull. Related comment

