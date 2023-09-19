BUZZ-COMMENT-The fragile Japanese yen looks set to plummet

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The huge gap between Federal Reserve and Bank and Japan monetary policies should help to fuel the U.S. dollar's rise against the Japanese yen.

The greenback looks set for much bigger gains in the days and weeks ahead, as speculative dollar shorts could well be on the verge of throwing in the towel by flipping to longs. Meanwhile the yen languished near a 10-month low as Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy once again came under fire.

The BOJ will likely keep interest rates ultra-low on Friday and reassure markets that monetary stimulus will stay, at least for now, as China's economic woes and the global fallout from U.S. interest rates cloud the outlook.

USD/JPY registered four weekly closes in a row above the 146.11 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 151.94 to 127.22 (2022 to 2023) fall. That will likely see much bigger gains to the October 31 2022 148.84 EBS high in coming sessions. Fourteen-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the bull structure. Related comment.

