BUZZ-COMMENT-The foundations for a bigger dollar rise are in place

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar was supported when U.S. investors pared assets as interest rates rose and may now strengthen further as investors pile back into those same assets and thus encourage the Federal Reserve to pursue its aim of bringing inflation back to target.

The Dow Jones index (DJI) dropped from January's record peak at 36,952 to 28,660 earlier this month, supporting a 21% gain in the dollar index with the Federal Reserve lifting interest rates from 0.25% to 3.25%.

In the last two weeks, though, DJI has surged almost 3,000 points - a move more in keeping with a boom than the slowdown that traders think will influence the Federal Reserve to pause. This effective boom is grounds for the U.S. central bank to push hard in its aim to bring inflation back to a currently far distant inflation target.

Markets influenced by interest rates are moving in that direction, with derivatives pricing 5% interest rates for the first time last week and the yield on benchmark U.S. debt reaching a new 2022 peak at 4.33%.

Currency traders have been influenced by Bank of Japan intervention which has forced them to reduce bets the dollar will go up, and likely encouraged them to add to bets it will drop ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting. That leaves them less prepared for the likelihood the dollar continues to rise and may spur an acceleration in the pace of the rally.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

