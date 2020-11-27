BUZZ-COMMENT-The fate of Turkey's lira depends on sanctions

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira's next big move will probably be determined by whether the United States and European Union impose sanctions.

France is leading a push to impose sanctions next month . Turkey does not expect ties with the United States to be strained under President-elect Joe Biden and does not expect sanctions over its purchase of Russia's S-400 defence systems, but Biden is expected to be tougher on Turkey over foreign and defence policies and human rights.

The risk of sanctions comes at crucial time for Turkey. It has taken measures to support the lira, promoting a lira rally as stimulus fuels a surge in risk-taking.

That's been enough for the lira to reach the minimum criterion for a technical correction of its 2020 drop. In that respect, the lira is well-placed to resume that drop.

Sanctions could propel it much lower, risking a balance of payments crisis. That should influence U.S. and EU decisions -- a crisis within a crisis could hurt finiancial markets.

