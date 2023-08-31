BUZZ-COMMENT-The factors that point to a stronger U.S. dollar

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Those that are bullish about the U.S. dollar should not be discouraged by recent setbacks, as there are signs the downside is limited and instead the expectation are for bigger medium-term gains.

The dollar dropped to a two-week low against the euro and a basket of currencies on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. private payrolls rose less than expected in August, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve would stop raising rates. However, those that bullish the greenback can take comfort from a combination of factors that point to a stronger dollar as we head towards 2024.

Except for the BoE, the Fed is far out in front with the highest policy rates, leaving the ECB, BOJ, RBA and PBoC in its wake. The U.S. economy is a leader in global growth, even in the event of a global slowdown the U.S. will likely remain well ahead. U.S. inflation data, compared to other major economies, is middling.

For more click on FXBUZ

Global Policy Rates Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3R2S3eD

Global Inflation Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3qStw14

Global Growth Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3L4v5jg

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.