BUZZ-COMMENT-The euro's change of direction is significant

May 5 (Reuters) - The strength of the euro has been at the heart of currency movement this year encouraging lots of traders to bet on a bigger rise, so its drop in the wake of the ECB meeting could lead to big changes.

The euro dropped versus the pound, Australian and New Zealand dollars, yen, Swiss franc and even currencies where it had previously soared, like Norway's crown.

The euro is hugging the lows it was already trading versus higher-yielding currencies in Central and Eastern Europe, and has risen marginally versus Canada's dollar that's been hit by oil's plunge. It has also gapped higher against Denmark's crown to which it is effectively pegged.

All of these moves are being masked by EUR/USD which is the most popularly traded currency pair, and has not moved much since Thursday's ECB rate decision.

Risk aversion arising from further turmoil in the U.S banking sector could put greater pressure on the euro, as it's normal procedure to pare risk in uncertain times, and the fact that many traders have profits to book heightens the likelihood they now sell.

For more click on FXBUZ

Euro crosseshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nvs3w2

Trade weighted eurohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nrZvUm

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.