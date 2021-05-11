BUZZ-COMMENT-The euro cannot shake off the weight of stimulus

May 11 (Reuters) - Traders who have bet EUR/USD goes up have been frustrated all year because Europe's single currency is undermined by a negative interest rate and the weight of that is growing as investors turn from the safety of the euro towards the lure of higher yields.

Huge global stimulus designed to mitigate the economic damage done during the pandemic is fuelling an enormous risk rally with many stock markets and commodities rising to record levels and supporting gambles elsewhere.

As a result FX traders who have persistently bet on EUR/USD rising since March 2020 have continued to push for a bigger rise, but they are fighting increasing headwinds.

FX volatility has fallen, bringing quieter times when euro shorts will add to the profitability of any investment into risky higher-yield assets, which are currently in great demand.

Non-speculative EUR selling may outgrow speculative EUR/USD demand and profit taking will probably result in a slowly descending pattern of EUR/USD ranges.

