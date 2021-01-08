BUZZ-COMMENT-The EUR/USD trend is your friend

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Those trading EUR/USD know that the trend is their friend and they should trade the pair accordingly.

EUR/USD is in an uptrend strong enough to support a large number of spec longs, but the number of longs will need occasional adjustment and EUR/USD must see corrections to sustain the rally.

This seems to be one of those moments with EUR/USD weighed ahead the release of U.S. jobs data and a weekend. Traders witnessing events in the United States have also grown more risk averse and a bout of profit-taking has ensued.

EUR/USD has reached levels from which it is likely to resume the rally, but the pullback could run deeper towards 1.2064 if it reaches the ideal point for a correction of the rise from November's low. The mid-point of the 30-day Bolligner bands is 1.2175.

A weak jobs report is expected, which may see dollar come under pressure later today, and those who use the trend to their advantage may prosper.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

