BUZZ-COMMENT-The EUR/USD trend is your friend

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Those who trade with the clearly defined EUR/USD downtrend are more likely to make money because the trend is their friend. [nL2N2VX0D0]

While it may not be easy to make money, it is certainly easier to trade with a trend than against it. The trend gives traders a slight edge and when trends are as strong as the current EUR/USD move it makes sense to use that advantage.

EUR/USD has dropped from 1.2349 in January last year to 1.0806 this March. The drop accelerated after the U.S. Federal Reserve spoke of tapering its easy monetary policy in June last year, when EUR/USD was 1.2135, and the decline is likely to continue in tandem with a widening interest rate gap between the United States and the euro zone.

Technicals and interest rates are the two most powerful forces that can influence a currency pair. Both point down but traders are betting on a rise.

For much of the time EUR/USD has fallen, traders have ignored the trend and have clearly suffered. Their misery could end if they trade with the trend.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

