BUZZ-COMMENT-The EUR/USD outlook - according to FX options

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Forward looking FX options thrive on volatility and directional moves, but price action in this derivative suggests EUR/USD is going nowhere fast.

Implied volatility is a dealer's best guess of actual volatility over a given timeframe and a key determinant of option premium, but apart from 1-week expiry, which now captures next Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, its drifting lower.

One-week implied volatility only gained 0.5 since capturing the ECB, with forward pricing suggesting overnight implied volatility is 8.0 next Thursday - a tame break-even of $39-pips in either direction, versus 6.5 implied volatility or $32-pips on a regular day.

One-month implied volatility peaked at 5.3 when 1.1500 barriers were under threat, but is now 4.9 (recent and pandemic-era lows are 4.5). Two-month holds a premium to 1-month (now 5.15) since capturing December's U.S Federal Reserve and ECB policy announcements.

One-month expiry risk reversals have seen their EUR put over call (downside strike) implied volatility premium drop back to 0.1 from 0.4 as the 1.1500 barrier threat recedes.

There was mild covering of topside shorts above 1.1700 earlier this week, and although EUR/USD may have a little topside potential, current option prices suggest volatility is expected to stay low and within a 1.15-1.18 range.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

