BUZZ-COMMENT-The EUR/USD outlook, according to FX options

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Because of their forward-looking nature and their being a derivative of EUR/USD, FX options can offer clues on the outlook for the FX rate.

Like EUR/USD spot, the options market is positioned for the USD to weaken, and that positioning hasn't changed significantly. However, recent U.S yield gains and the mild USD recovery has seen a shift in shorter-dated price action.

Additional premium for EUR calls over puts (topside versus downside strikes) has fallen, with sub-one-month expiries turning in favour of EUR puts/USD calls (downside strikes). That premium is still small, but suggests that some shorter- dated topside options have been pared or there's been a pick-up in shorter-dated-expiry options that would protect against a steeper EUR/USD drop.

However, implied volatility, which gauges future actual volatility and determines premium, has eased quite significantly since Monday. Benchmark one-month expiry was last trading at 6.3 from 7.1, which is more consistent with range trading and lack of actual volatility in the near term.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

