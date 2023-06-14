News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-The EUR/USD factors that threaten June's usual gains

June 14, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

June 14 (Reuters) - FX traders should note that EUR/USD usually closes in positive territory in June. Huge technical resistance and the uncertainty surrounding this week's European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve meetings pose a threat to this seasonal trend.

A study of the EUR/USD's performance for each June since 2000 shows it has risen in 14 of the last 23 years, highlighting a seemingly inbuilt structural strength. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but it's a useful tool combined with other factors.

EUR/USD's 14-day momentum reading turned positive at Tuesday's close, highlighting a possible shift in risk to the upside. However, the upside could be limited by the thick daily cloud supply, that spans the 1.0806-1.0990 region.

The ECB will likely hike rates in June and July to break sticky inflation. While most big Wall Street banks expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, while sticking to its hawkish tone. The reaction to these meetings could be key to EUR/USD's direction this month.

