BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar's long list of attractions set to grow

May 31 (Reuters) - The dollar is an attractive investment supported by an already high interest rate that is expected to rise. It is the most liquid currency in the world and deemed to be the most secure. It's also backed by the widest variety of liquid asset markets.

No surprise then that the dollar proved resilient this year during the period of uncertainty and stock market turmoil that followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but it could do better now currency markets have quietened down, and stock markets have rebounded.

The conditions evolving in stock and currency markets suit carry trades which cast the dollar in an appealing light - especially to investors who either dare not or cannot stray too far from assets without high credit ratings.

At 5-5.25% the main U.S. interest rate is higher than that of any other country considered to have a major traded currency, and also greater than a number of emerging market countries - which is unusual following a long cycle of rate increases.

With U.S. interest rates expected to rise by 25bps by July. An already handsome investment is set to become more attractive.

