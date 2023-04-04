BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar usually falls at this time of year

April 4 - The U.S. dollar usually falls in April. Seasonal analysis of the dollar's April performance since 2000 shows it has dropped in 14 of the past 23 years, or 61% of the time.

Seasonal trends should not be considered in isolation but, when combined with other signals, they can be a useful tool. There are technical and positioning factors that are corroborating the negative seasonal trend.

The USD index =USD, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, remains under the thickening daily cloud that currently spans the 103.215-103.760 region. Fourteen-day momentum is negative, reinforcing the underlying bearish market. There is a good chance the USD index could tumble to test the 100.800 2023 low.

A potential bigger drop in the dollar will not be hindered by the speculative short position which is not large enough to hinder such falls. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission speculative short of $5.27 billion for the week ended March 28 remains below the 2023 $13.01 billion peak registered in February.

For more click on FXBUZ

Dollar Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/42W7PeK

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3K92XKT

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

