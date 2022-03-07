BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar seems unstoppable

By far the biggest component of the USD index is the euro, which tumbled as war in Ukraine sent oil prices spiking and stoked fears of a stagflationary shock that could hammer the European economy.

The weak euro is putting considerable upward pressure on the dollar.

For more click on FXBUZ

IMM USD Positions Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/35FL0Dc

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3hKTtaO

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.