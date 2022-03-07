US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar seems unstoppable

As the speculative U.S. dollar long position continues to dwindle, space is being created for bigger gains in the greenback in the days and weeks ahead.

By far the biggest component of the USD index is the euro, which tumbled as war in Ukraine sent oil prices spiking and stoked fears of a stagflationary shock that could hammer the European economy.

The weak euro is putting considerable upward pressure on the dollar.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

