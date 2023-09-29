BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar may struggle to gain further

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Following a surge in the wake of September's Federal Reserve meeting that didn't change the interest rate outlook, the dollar may struggle to gain further.

While U.S. interest rates are attractive so are those of other major traded currencies like the pound, Canadian and New Zealand dollars, and rates are not too dissimilar in the euro zone either.

This is important as there isn't much of a carry trade to invest in. The small rate differentials mean investors must be cautious about their entry points.

Buying dollars after a more than seven percent rise in its value could prove costly. Losses due adverse FX movement could easily outweigh interest rate returns.

For EUR/USD which has traded a range close to 1.05-1.10 for most of this year - and looks to have based just above this year's low - the risk to shorts established as carry trades may be very high.

The closer interest rates are between U.S. and other nations, the less appealing the dollar. There are a number of riskier Latam and CEE currencies, and some that don't move much like India's rupee, that are supported by higher interest rates that could draw investors if the dollar peaks and stocks stabilize as a result.

