BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar may rally the moment U.S. rates rise

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The dollar's resilience during the period many traders have cut their long positions could be a recipe for a rally that may begin the moment U.S. interest rates rise in March and could extend 8%.

The Fed has said it is likely to raise interest rates in March as it tightens monetary policy to battle inflation, yet traders have been busily selling dollars, slashing the net bet on a rise by 15 billion since December.

U.S. dollar net longs are at their lowest level since traders rushed to buy at the beginning of September 2021 on expectations the Fed would taper asset purchases, not ramp rates up significantly in a short time frame.

The risk of a bullish dollar reaction has been heightened by its resilience, with the dollar index virtually unchanged by the many dollars sold.

Futures imply a 150bps rise for U.S. interest rates in the next twelve months that'll provide continuous and growing support for the dollar

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

