BUZZ-COMMENT-The dollar may prove to be a currency for all seasons

June 22 (Reuters) - As the currency of one of the world's biggest commodity producers, the dollar can do well in both bad and good times. It's also supported by a large and growing interest rate divide versus other major currencies. Those who hold it may see profits from both interest rates and its rise whichever way risk appetite swings.

Currently the withdrawal of stimulus that's being led by the Federal Reserve is fuelling risk aversion with stocks and commodities coming off the boil.

There is no safer unit than the dollar - it's the most liquid and it's also the world's reserve currency. Those invested in it since taper talk emerged last year have seen massive gains from its rise which will fuel greater demand from reserve managers. Investors are now seeing profits supplemented by rising interest rates.

The euro is undermined by a hesitant ECB and the emergence of a current account deficit. The yen is hurt by super-easy policy and the Swiss franc by SNB's decision to keep intervening after hiking rates.

Should the recent plunge in commodity prices tame inflation sufficiently to dissuade Fed from lifting interest rates as far as now expected, dollar might dip, but an end to the tightening cycle is likely to be followed by an equity market rally. In that environment where carry trades become popular the dollar as a higher-yield currency could still thrive.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

